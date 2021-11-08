The Rock addresses rumors about a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns 

The Rock recently stated that "there is no truth" to rumors about him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania right now.

Over the past several months, a rumored dream match between both Anoa'i family members has led to much anticipation in the wrestling world. Even The Rock himself has dropped hints regarding this topic, highlighting WrestleMania 39 in 2023 as a potential stage for their clash.

During a chat with Andrew Freund, The Rock shot down rumors regarding a potential WrestleMania match against Reigns and spoke about his closeness with the current WWE Universal Champion:

"I can tell you, there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I'm very happy and very proud with the work he is doing as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they're doing and we'll see down the road," said The Rock. (H/T - Fightful)

The Hollywood megastar's new movie, 'Red Notice,' is currently out in theaters and will stream on Netflix on November 12 this year.

What is The Rock's status for Survivor Series 2021?

WWE @WWE



#Rock25 Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut. Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut.#Rock25 https://t.co/ntEjToXX3u

There had also been recent rumors about the WWE legend possibly appearing at the Survivor Series pay-per-view to set up a match against Roman Reigns for next year's WrestleMania. However, The Rock will reportedly be in Australia filming the second season of his NBC series, 'Young Rock,' when Survivor Series goes down on November 21.

With WrestleMania 38 shaping up to be an unlikely event for a dream clash between the two, the subsequent edition of WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year could now play host to the match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After all, WrestleMania 39 is being billed as 'WrestleMania Hollywood' at the SoFi Stadium in California — a perfect location to feature a megastar of The Rock's caliber.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39? Yes No 21 votes so far