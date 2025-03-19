Bully Ray thinks 21-year-old rising WWE star could become a world champion "one day"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently made a massive statement about a 21-year-old rising female star. He is currently a coach on the Legends & Future Greats show.

Ad

Bubba Ray Dudley, along with The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Booker T, serves as a judge at WWE LFG. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's team comprises four promising young wrestlers: Brayden "BJ" Ray, Zena Sterling, Drake Morreaux, and Tatyanna Dumas.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their appreciation for the LFG show, stating that Team Bubba is underrated. The user further mentioned that Zena Sterling is "world champion material."

Ad

Trending

In response, Bully Ray affirmed that the 21-year-old female star would "one day" become a world champion.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"One day. 💪🏽 @zena_wwe," he wrote.

For those unaware, Zena Sterling has appeared on NXT TV a few times. She reacted to Bubba Ray Dudley's claim and sent a heartfelt message to him:

"I’ll make u proud coach!! 💪🏆."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray praised Cody Rhodes and John Cena's segment on WWE RAW

John Cena appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW for the first time since his heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare confronted The Franchise Player in Brussels, delivering a decisive verbal rebuttal leading into their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray commended the company's execution of the Cena-Rhodes segment, highlighting the explosive audience response. The veteran stated that the Triple H-led creative team guaranteed both stars were received favorably by having them open the show.

"The only thing that matters about what [John] Cena said last night is, has it worked? It worked! Cody [Rhodes'] music hit, the place went bananas. They went crazy. They went ape sh** for Cody. He was massively over. John was going to be a heel last night no matter what. Cody was going to be loved last night no matter what. But they set them up for success by allowing them to come out first," Ray said.

Ad

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait and see if Bubba Ray Dudley's prediction of Zena Sterling becoming a world champion comes to fruition one day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback