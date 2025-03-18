John Cena has achieved his ultimate goal for WrestleMania 41 already, WWE legend says

John Cena's first heel promo on WWE RAW had to be seen to be believed. He trashed his longtime fans and supporters.

After his solid 15-minute promo kicking off the show in Belgium, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes interrupted to a rapturous reaction from the Brussels crowd. Bully Ray pointed to The American Nightmare's appeal, stating this was the ultimate goal all along.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised the company's decision to give John Cena and Cody Rhodes the opening segment of RAW. He called it a "grand slam" success. The Hall of Famer noted that Cena's job was to put over Cody, which worked tremendously.

"The only thing that matters about what [John] Cena said last night is, has it worked? It worked! Cody [Rhodes'] music hit, the place went bananas. They went crazy. They went ape sh** for Cody. He was massively over. John was going to be a heel last night no matter what. Cody was going to be loved last night no matter what. But they set them up for success by allowing them to come out first." [From 13:42 onwards]

Bully Ray also urged the WWE locker room to take a leaf out of John Cena's playbook, pointing to Cena's first heel promo on RAW.

Could John Cena win number 17 at WrestleMania?

Before John Cena's return to this week's Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo regarding his imminent clash with his hero. He stated that it is his "heartbreaking privilege" to stop Cena from winning his 17th World Title.

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over Cena's heel turn and what it means for the industry. His last world title win was back at the 2016 Royal Rumble when he won it from AJ Styles. ECW legend Francine admitted she wants to see the veteran win number 17 in his final WrestleMania match against The American Nightmare:

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania XL from Roman Reigns and has remained champion ever since. Could the 47-year-old humble his junior at WrestleMania 41?

