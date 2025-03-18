WWE legend calls John Cena's promo manipulative; sends a message to locker room

The Brussels crowd showered John Cena with boos during his first appearance since the unfathomable heel turn at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. But in a matter of minutes, Cena got them in the palm of his hands. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes young wrestlers should take notes.

Ray felt The Cenation Leader's promo was old school because all he did was turn the gun pointed at him toward the fans. Despite the loud boos, the 16-time World Champion was able to bring them to silence when he talked, and they reacted to every word.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray noted that the fundamental aspect of becoming a wrestler in the sports entertainment giant is to "get over," something that even those who have been in the business for long struggle with today:

"I've been asked this question all the time by up-and-coming wrestlers or actual wrestlers who are in the business right now. Bubba, what's your best advice? And as you know, Dave, it's the same two words all the time: Get over. That's it. All you have to do is get over, and everything will work itself out," Ray said. [From 1:37 to 2:04]

The WWE Hall of Famer further explained why John Cena's promo belittling the fans was masterful:

"He [John Cena] got [the fans] to second guess themselves last night. He manipulated those people. At the end of the day, what do we truly do here in professional wrestling? What is this business? It's about the manipulation of human emotion. When you whittle it down to its bare minimum, that's what we do. We manipulate your emotions. We bring you high, we bring you low, and we make you pay to see it and feel it," he concluded. [From 30:06 to 30:44]

When is John Cena's next appearance on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes interrupted John Cena's promo and questioned the sudden change of tune. He told the former champion that he has no interest in wrestling the "whiny b*tch" the latter has become at WrestleMania 41. Cena left the arena afterward to a "Goodbye" chant from the Brussels crowd.

After Cody Rhodes and John Cena met in the ring this past Monday, fans were left salivating for more. WWE has announced that the two will continue their program on RAW next week. The show is set to emanate from Glasgow, Scotland.

