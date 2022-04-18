"Have guys tapping out left and right" - WWE Hall of Famer wants Charlotte Flair to wrestle men

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray has stated that Charlotte Flair should wrestle men after her vicious beatdown of Drew Gulak on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair offered Drew Gulak - who was trying out as a backstage correspondent - a chance to interview her. However, midway through the interview, the former NXT Women's Champion professed that Gulak is not worthy enough for the job.

She then applied the Figure Eight on him and made him say “I quit.” This ties into the "I quit" match scheduled for Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray opined that Charlotte Flair is the best women's wrestler on the planet. He also stated his belief that The Queen is carrying the storyline between her and Ronda Rousey on her shoulders:

"Listen, we can agree that Charlotte Flair is carrying this whole thing. I liked their match at WrestleMania. I liked the physicality of the match, the story, the submission, Ronda actually won. Charlotte is the best women's wrestler on the planet. Period. You can start talking about who's two, three, four, knock your lights out, Charlotte is the best women's wrestler on the planet. She might be the greatest women's wrestler of all time," said Bully Ray. (46:59)

Bully Ray went on to declare that he wants Charlotte to be able to wrestle men:

"I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man last night. I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right." (47:31)

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. https://t.co/Lx9RqCeIsm

Charlotte Flair claims Ronda Rousey can't beat her

The Queen has claimed that Ronda Rousey does not possess the capability to beat her.

Speaking to WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack, Charlotte brazenly declared that she is both the hardest and smartest worker. She also stated that the result at Backlash will be no different from their match at WrestleMania 38:

"Well of course she wants a rematch because she didn't win. She lost, she didn't tap me out. I felt the Armbar, I felt the pressure, I didn't tap and I didn't lose. Not only am I the hardest worker, but I am the smartest worker. Ronda couldn't even beat me at Candyland. I even said it earlier, Chess, still couldn't beat me. Checkers, whatever it is. She can't beat me, I'm Charlotte Flair. I don't quit, quitting is not in my DNA. I win, I win at all costs. I won at WrestleMania and I'm gonna make her say, 'I Quit' after she bows down at WrestleMania Backlash."

In her WWE career so far, Charlotte Flair is a 12-time Women's Champion. She is currently on pace to tie or even exceed the record jointly held by her father and John Cena (16 world title reigns).

As of now, the "I quit" match between Flair and Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash is one of WWE's most highly-anticipated bouts.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell