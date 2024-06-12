Bully Ray thinks former United States Champion may not be done with WWE despite exit rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has given his take on a former United States Champion's future amid the rumors of his potential exit. Ricochet will reportedly leave WWE after failing to agree on a new deal and was written off television this past Monday on RAW.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray thought that Ricochet had the perfect send-off until the involvement of his fiancee, Samantha Irvin. The WWE Hall of Famer thought that Irvin should have not been involved unless there would be a match between Ricochet and Bron Breakker.

"If last night was Ricochet's last night, why go out of your way to remind everybody that Samantha Irvin is with Ricochet and put her in the ambulance?...Wouldn't it be easier to just beat the s**t out of (Ricochet)? Do everything that they did, throw him in a meat wagon and drive away. That's the cookie-cutter way to do it," Bully Ray said. [1:48 - 2:36]

Bully Ray went on:

"That got me thinking that maybe at the 11th hour, things had changed. I could be completely wrong but based on what I saw on my television last night, I'm scratching my head, because if that's me and I have the pencil, I'm not putting Samantha Irvin in the back of the truck. I'm not reminding anybody that they're together on this dude's last night in my territory." [3:03 - 3:28]

You can watch the podcast below:

Ricochet was beaten up by Bron Breakker on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, with Samantha Irvin leaving ringside and getting into the ambulance to tend to her fiance. It is widely believed that the former United States Champion's time in WWE was over and that was the way he was written off television.

Will Ricochet have one last match before his WWE deal expires?

According to PWInsider Elite, Ricochet's contract will end "sometime in July" and he will be free to sign with a new company. However, the attention he has received since the news of his expiring deal could mean that WWE might be interested in giving him one more match.

With Bron Breakker wreaking havoc and putting him in an ambulance on the latest edition of RAW, Ricochet can return and at least have a chance for revenge. It could also be another backstage segment with the former NXT Champion as well.

Nevertheless, the belief within the Stamford-based company is Ricochet had his "last night" on Monday. Plans might still change, but if he becomes a free agent, AEW is a potential destination for The Future of Flight.