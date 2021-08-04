WWE legend wants intergender match between Charlotte Flair and top AEW star in an iconic clash

Charlotte Flair is regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling as she has done it all in Vince McMahon's promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants to see her in an intergender match and has pitched for a bout between The Queen and AEW star Cody Rhodes.

On the latest Busted Open Radio, Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed Ric Flair's release and pitched ideas for the two-time Hall of Famer in AEW, if he joined the promotion.

Bully Ray also pitched a dream match of sorts, a final match Flair vs. Rhodes encounter, this time between the children of the two pro wrestling icons.

"You know how I'm always talking about Charlotte (Flair) wrestling a guy? And how I think it would be just good to see her in the ring with people that are better than her. I thought about something the other day, and wow, if Charlotte was ever going to be standing in the ring, staring a man in the eye and being face-to-face, I think I came up with the perfect person. Cody Rhodes. And in 2021, the marquee reads: Flair vs Rhodes," said Bully Ray.

Ray's co-host LaGreca believes that WWE shies away from such matches, but All Elite Wrestling would do it.

Charlotte Flair on intergender matches in WWE

you are a woman that is your superpower. pic.twitter.com/2QUqGZgfUU — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 27, 2021

In an interview from earlier this year, Charlotte Flair was asked about intergender wrestling. She believes that women need not have to compete against men, but it could work well in certain situations.

"It’s no longer like, ‘The Divas and the male superstars.’ We’re all just superstars. I don’t necessarily want or think that the women need to compete against the men but I do think in certain situations like with Reginald, did I say his name correctly? What he is doing with Sasha [Banks] is phenomenal but I don’t think that needs to be a common thing," said Charlotte Flair about intergender wrestling.

Kurt Angle praised Charlotte and stated that she can be pitted against any male wrestler in the business.

