Bully Ray warns real-life Bloodline member: "You picked the wrong legend to fu*k w/ kid"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray didn't hold back while warning a real-life Bloodline member on X. Zilla Fatu and Bully got into it on X earlier today, and it seems a match between the two stars could be on the horizon.Zilla Fatu recently shared a post on his official X handle, seemingly hyping House of Glory Wrestling's upcoming event. The post received several responses, but one stood out among all.WWE legend Bully Ray sent a profane response to the real-life Bloodline member, writing:&quot;You picked the wrong legend to f**k w/ kid.&quot;Zilla wasn't one to sit in silence and decided to clap back with a bold message.&quot;Drop the location/ Time / Date I let you pick 👎🏽.&quot;Zilla sends a response to Bully (via stars' X)Zilla Fatu on supporting Roman Reigns' side of The BloodlineLast year, Zilla appeared on Busted Open and discussed a variety of topics. He also made it clear that he supports Roman Reigns over Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War. Here's what he said:&quot;I'm gonna have to go with team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns. Obviously, everybody knows me and Jacob [Fatu] teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he's been acting crazy. That's not the Jacob I know. But he's been acting crazy. And then you got Solo, which I've been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad's house. And for him to try to take my dad's [finishing] move or whatever, I don't like that. So I'm gonna go with OTC, I'm gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I'm there.&quot; [H/T WrestlingInc]Many fans believe Zilla will eventually land in WWE. For now, though, he seems to have his eyes set on putting Bully Ray down in the squared circle.