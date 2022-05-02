"You have to tune in to see what they’re going to do" – WWE Hall of Famer on why Roman Reigns was added to high profile match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the company had good reason to add Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the Tag Team Championship Unification match on May 8.

Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief tore the contract for the unification match at WrestleMania Backlash before assaulting Riddle. However, Drew McIntyre entered the fray and took down The Usos. The Scottish Warrior then exchanged blows with Reigns, finally sending him out of the ring.

Speaking with radio host Ryan McKinnell on the Busted Open podcast this week, Bully Ray mentioned that WWE changed the matchup due to a creative overhaul. He believes that the company wants fans to tune in on the go-home shows to find out what happens next.

Here's what Bully Ray had to say:

"This is a creative thing Ryan. Something came up creatively at the last minute. How many weeks do we have before the pay-per-view? Next weekend, right?" Bully asked. Maybe something would change next Friday and it would go back to the unification match. I don’t know. I don’t know why you would plant the seed last night, turn it to a six-man just to go back. It’s a wait and see. And maybe it’s a good wait and see because now you have to tune in to see what they’re going to do." (From 2:13 - 2:54)

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be on RAW this week

Monday Night RAW will be The Island of Relevancy as The Bloodline takes over the Red brand. This week's show will emanate from the iconic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Roman Reigns will be looking to make a bold impact after the fiasco on SmackDown this past week. The Bloodline may also come face-to-face with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle in the ring.

It will be interesting to see which team delivers a defining statement with the six-man tag team match less than a week away.

Which team is your pick to win the incredible encounter at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh