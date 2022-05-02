×
Create
Notifications

"You have to tune in to see what they’re going to do" – WWE Hall of Famer on why Roman Reigns was added to high profile match

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
reaction-emoji
Prityush Haldar
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 09:24 PM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the company had good reason to add Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the Tag Team Championship Unification match on May 8.

Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief tore the contract for the unification match at WrestleMania Backlash before assaulting Riddle. However, Drew McIntyre entered the fray and took down The Usos. The Scottish Warrior then exchanged blows with Reigns, finally sending him out of the ring.

Speaking with radio host Ryan McKinnell on the Busted Open podcast this week, Bully Ray mentioned that WWE changed the matchup due to a creative overhaul. He believes that the company wants fans to tune in on the go-home shows to find out what happens next.

Here's what Bully Ray had to say:

"This is a creative thing Ryan. Something came up creatively at the last minute. How many weeks do we have before the pay-per-view? Next weekend, right?" Bully asked. Maybe something would change next Friday and it would go back to the unification match. I don’t know. I don’t know why you would plant the seed last night, turn it to a six-man just to go back. It’s a wait and see. And maybe it’s a good wait and see because now you have to tune in to see what they’re going to do." (From 2:13 - 2:54)
Here comes @DMcIntyreWWE!#SmackDown https://t.co/MKz38saL0c

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be on RAW this week

Monday Night RAW will be The Island of Relevancy as The Bloodline takes over the Red brand. This week's show will emanate from the iconic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

#TheBloodline returns to #WWERaw tomorrow night just days before #WMBacklash!@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/odDSfWnn9z

Roman Reigns will be looking to make a bold impact after the fiasco on SmackDown this past week. The Bloodline may also come face-to-face with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle in the ring.

It will be interesting to see which team delivers a defining statement with the six-man tag team match less than a week away.

Which team is your pick to win the incredible encounter at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी