Hall of Famer explains why WWE shouldn't bring back The Fiend character

WWE legend Bully Ray doesn't want to see Bray Wyatt portray The Fiend character once again and has explained why.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, where various Firefly Fun House characters appeared in different parts of the arena. The former world champion then made an appearance on SmackDown, where he spoke from the heart, thanking fans for their support.

On the recent Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated the issues The Fiend character had during Wyatt's first run in the company. The Hall of Famer believes that he was confused with the character and that he doesn't want the company to use it again.

"Yes, he is the ultimate gimmick, but, to me, it can get a little too gimmicky at times. Even with The Undertaker, The Undertaker was the ultimate gimmick but when the lights came on and the bell rang, he wrestled matches as The Undertaker and you knew what you were," said Bully Ray.

He continued:

"Sometimes I'm confused by what I get with Bray Wyatt or The Fiend - and maybe I shouldn't even say Bray Wyatt 'cause when Bray Wyatt was in the Wyatt Family, I think the matches were a lot easier to understand and digest than they were with The Fiend. I hope they stay away from The Fiend character because when it comes to The Fiend and actual wrestling. I think there's a disconnect with the people." [11:42-12:34]

Mark Henry, who was also on the show, feels that there are a number of different storylines that the company can do with Bray Wyatt.

WWE's rumored plans for Bray Wyatt

WWE reportedly has long-term plans for Wyatt and his rumored faction, Wyatt 6.

As per reports, the company already has plans for the group until next year's WrestleMania, which will be held in Hollywood.

However, it is yet to be revealed who the members of the new faction are going to be, or if there are actual plans for a faction. Wyatt was previously the leader of The Wyatt Family faction, which also included Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and the late Luke Harper.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes