"If the WWE was smart" - Bully Ray on what the company should do with Cody Rhodes after his injury

WWE legend Bully Ray thinks that the company should constantly remind fans about Cody Rhodes during his injury layoff.

Rhodes sadly injured himself in the leadup to WWE's Hell in a Cell show. He tore his pectoral tendon while working out but still wrestled Seth Rollins at Sunday's show. He defeated The Visionary for the third straight time.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray detailed what WWE should do with Cody Rhodes following his injury. The Hall of Famer thinks that the company should document Rhodes' entire recovery journey and keep fans updated about The American Nightmare.

"If the WWE was smart, they would document his journey back, they would keep his face out there, maybe once a month. They're never going to do a weekly update, but maybe once a month, to show you the story of the comeback - him training, him crying, him not believing in himself, him struggling, him coming back. You can't just let him go for 6 months, 8 months, a year and not remind the people of him. If I'm the WWE, I'm keeping his face and his story going throughout his entire time," Bully Ray said. [7:36 - 8:19]

Bully Ray feels that adrenaline got Rhodes through the pain barrier during his match at Hell in a Cell. The legend feels that The Nightmare's injury has allowed him to become a "monster babyface" in the company.

What's next for WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes?

A recent report has disclosed that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair his torn pectoral tendon.

The American Nightmare appeared on RAW after Hell in a Cell, where he got a huge ovation from the crowd. He told the WWE Universe that he intends to recover quickly and teased an appearance at the Money in the Bank show.

Cody Rhodes himself said after his match against Rollins that it was his decision to wrestle despite his injury, and no one forced him to do so.

It remains to be seen when The American Nightmare will make his return to WWE programming.

