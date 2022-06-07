Create
Notifications

How WWE reacted to Cody Rhodes' injury being leaked before Hell in a Cell - Reports

Cody Rhodes competed with an injury at HIAC 2022
Cody Rhodes competed with an injury at HIAC 2022
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 07, 2022 03:43 AM IST

Cody Rhodes sent the professional wrestling industry into a frenzy after competing with a gruesome injury at the recently concluded Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

On June 5, The American Nightmare faced Seth Rollins in their trilogy bout. Hours before the match, it was noted that Rhodes was pulled from a house show over the weekend due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The news spread like wildfire on social media and also surprised many within WWE. Speaking on a Fightful Select audio segment, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that company officials were not expecting Rhodes' injury news to leak.

As per SRS, people close to Rhodes have claimed that he will undergo surgery on Thursday. He also noted that there is minimal chance of him blowing off the prodecure. To conclude his report, SRS added that less than 10 people were aware of Rhodes' injury. (H/T: Ringside News)

An injured @CodyRhodes, against all odds, defeats @WWERollins inside #HIAC!ms.spr.ly/6013bbrTf https://t.co/ErDafthZ4O

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

At Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare was victorious over The Visionary in yet another thrilling contest between the two men. The former AEW star won the bout after hitting a series of Cross Rhodes and received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe.

What's the latest report on Cody Rhodes and his injury?

At Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes put up a gutsy performance to beat Seth Rollins for the third time since returning to WWE. Given his injury, many fans have been curious to see how long he'll be out. According to a report from Fightful, the former Intercontinental Champion will undergo surgery this week to fix his torn pectoral muscle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rhodes is currently scheduled to appear on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, in the aftermath of the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Expect him to address the WWE Universe regarding his future.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI

As of now, we can only hope that Rhodes' injury isn't too severe and that he returns to action as soon as possible.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Colin Tessier

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी