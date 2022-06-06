Unfortunate update on Cody Rhodes' injury and WWE future following Hell in a Cell - Reports

Fightful reports that Cody Rhodes will undergo surgery this week to fix his torn pectoral muscle. The unfortunate update comes after the former AEW star was allowed to compete at Hell in a Cell despite the injury.

Additionally, it was stated that Cody Rhodes is presently scheduled for the RAW episode after the premium live event. News of his impending surgery has undoubtedly raised questions over his immediate future, and Fightful didn't specify whether Cody would miss any TV time.

Pectoral injuries are common in professional wrestling, as many known wrestlers have spent some time on the sidelines due to muscle tears. Triple H was out for five months, while John Cena famously recovered in under four months to make a miraculous return at Royal Rumble 2008.

Fightful noted that Elias and NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi were out of action for five and six months, respectively, owing to a torn pec. As of this writing, Rhodes will also go under the knife soon, and fans will hope that he too can resume his in-ring career sooner rather than later.

WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Why did WWE allow an injured Cody Rhodes to wrestle at Hell in a Cell?

WrestlingNews.co revealed that WWE cleared The American Nightmare to wrestle as he "could not do more damage" to his completely torn pectoral muscle. The company, however, ensured that he was safe and nixed a few risky spots from the match.

Cody Rhodes was also allegedly adamant about working through his injury. While the RAW Superstar had the option to miss Hell in a Cell, Rhodes apparently insisted on going ahead with WWE's existing plans.

"Cody had the option to not do the match, and WWE officials would have come up with an alternate plan, but Cody was said to have insisted on going out there, and the match went on as scheduled," reported WrestlingNews.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes For the love of the game For the love of the game

The popular WWE star even addressed the crowd after a courageous performance at Hell in a Cell, and you can check out the off-air promo right here.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far