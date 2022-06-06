What happened with Cody Rhodes after Hell In A Cell went off-air?

Cody Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo after defeating Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake event.

Cody Rhodes won his third consecutive WWE PLE match against Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell. The American Nightmare was suffering from a partially torn right pectoral tendon as announced by WWE before the much-anticipated match. To fans' surprise, Cody decided to step into the ring for his Hell In A Cell outing despite his graphic injury. After an iconic performance, Cody managed to put Rollins down once again.

After Hell In A Cell 2022 went off the air, Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo for the fans in attendance. Rhodes was quite appreciative of the WWE Universe and thanked them at the end of his speech. Check out the clips below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Cody Rhodes statement to the crowd after #HIAC went off the air. Cody Rhodes statement to the crowd after #HIAC went off the air. https://t.co/8x5UAXQQQF

Cody Rhodes wrestled a 25-minute clinic with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell

The Hell In A Cell outing between Rhodes and Rollins lasted about 25 minutes and was an instant classic. Fans absolutely loved the bout and both men received massive praise on Twitter for their efforts.

Rhodes, of course, was the one fans couldn't seem to stop talking about, as he managed to wrestle an incredible match despite being injured. When he entered the ring for his match tonight, his graphic injury was on full display. The injury visibly grew worse as the match progressed.

It looks like an update on Rhodes' injury will come out very soon via WWE. Here's hoping Cody's injury heals soon and he doesn't end up regretting stepping into the ring tonight.

It's safe to assume that the Rhodes-Rollins feud has finally come to an end. The rivalry kicked off at WrestleMania 38 where Rhodes made his long-anticipated WWE return and defeated Rollins in a singles match. Things remained the same when the two stars met again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Judging by how Cody has been portrayed by WWE ever since his return, it looks like he is being pushed as someone who could capture a top title somewhere down the line. Only time will tell if Cody manages to realize his dream and become WWE Champion someday.

