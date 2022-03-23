Bully Ray says The Undertaker confronting top WWE star at WrestleMania 38 would be "a hell of a surprise"

The Undertaker's appearance at WrestleMania 38 to confront Seth Rollins would be a huge surprise that WWE fans would love, according to Bully Ray.

Rollins, over the last few weeks, has been searching for a way to have a match at WrestleMania. He first wanted to take Kevin Owens' place in a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin. On RAW this past week, he tried to replace AJ Styles in The Phenomenal One's scheduled bout with Edge at The Show of Shows.

Busted Open host Dave LaGreca said that The Undertaker should be Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. He thought it would cap off The Deadman's incredible career and give him a great send-off in front of the fans, which he wasn't able to do before.

Bully Ray, who was on the show, agreed with LaGreca's wish to see The Phenom have one final match in WWE.

"I totally understand why people want to see it [The Undertaker wrestling at WrestleMania 38]. I get it - and it would be a hell of a surprise. Let's say that Seth Rollins stages his sit-in. 'I'm going to hijack WrestleMania?' Have we ever seen anybody hijack WrestleMania? Seth Rollins is going to hijack WrestleMania. 'This show does not go on until I get an opponent.' 'Gong [Undertaker's theme]' - place is going to go bananas," said the Hall of Famer. [From 29:45 to 30:24]

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania if Cody doesn’t show up tonight Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania if Cody doesn’t show up tonight https://t.co/umtGEecPDr

Bully Ray feels that The Undertaker could "absolutely" have a good 10-minute match with a wrestler like Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

The Undertaker will be at WrestleMania weekend for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Undertaker @undertaker WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF ! ⚱️ twitter.com/WWE/status/149… Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF! ⚱️ twitter.com/WWE/status/149…

The Phenom will headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place after the SmackDown on WrestleMania weekend.

He will go into the Hall of Fame alongside Vader and Queen Sharmell. Vince McMahon will induct the iconic Superstar into the Class of 2022 on April 1, 2022.

The Deadman has reiterated time and again over the last few years that he's retired from in-ring action and that he won't lace up his wrestling boots once again. His final match in the company came two years ago at WrestleMania 36, when he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

