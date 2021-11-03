WWE legend on how top RAW star has won over Vince McMahon

Bully Ray has praised Damian Priest for his match against T-Bar this past week on WWE RAW. The tag team legend commended the United States Champion's facial expressions in the match, which he believes will win over not just fans but Vince McMahon as well.

Priest has had a meteoric rise on the main roster since being called up from NXT earlier this year. The former NXT North American Champion is earmarked to be a future world champion in the company.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray was effusive in his praise of Priest and the authenticity he brought to his match against T-Bar:

"It's those facial expressions that will get Damian Priest over with the fanbase but it's also going to get him over with Vince (McMahon) because that's where the stories are told - on our face. We saw the pain, we saw the anguish, we saw the anger, we saw the fire in Priest's eyes, especially when he started wearing T-Bar out with that steel chair. He was possessed, he was hell-bent on revenge, great chokeslam through the table, table exploded - those guys left it all out there," said Bully Ray about Damian Priest.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes there could've been a few changes to the match between Priest and T-Bar, but was pleased with what he saw in the match between the two.

Damian Priest's expressions could be Vince McMahon's influence, as per former WWE writer

Former WWE writer Vince Russo, while talking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, stated that the facial expressions Priest made in the match could've been what Vince McMahon told him to do:

"It's got Vince McMahon's name written all over it. Bro, what was with the funny faces? He's making funny faces. Like nobody does that. Nobody does that bro!" said Russo.

Priest seems to be done with T-Bar, at least for now, as Apollo Crews confronted the United States Champion following his match on RAW this past week.

