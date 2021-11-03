"What was with the funny faces?" - Former WWE writer ridicules Damian Priest's facial expressions (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of Damian Priest's weird expressions.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Feathestone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the recent shift in Damian Priest's character.

Russo mentioned that the recent change in Damien Priest's personality was jarring. The former WWE writer detailed that the whole angle was McMahon's doing. Russo pointed out that Priest was making odd gestures and faces during his matches that nobody would do in real life.

"It's got Vince McMahon's name written all over it. Bro, what was with the funny faces? He's making funny faces. Like nobody does that. Nobody does that bro!" Russo said.

Damian Priest was in a no disqualification match against T-Bar this week on RAW. This match was set up after Damian Priest lost his cool last week on RAW and attempted to destroy T-Bar.

Damian Priest defeated T-Bar this week on RAW

United States champion Damian Priest went up against T-Bar in a rematch of last week's encounter. The stipulation for the match was No DQ since last week's match ended after T-Bar hurled a chair at Damian Priest.

As T-Bar laid viscious shots on Priest's abdomen with a kendo stick, the United States Champion snapped completely. Priest worked through the pain and chokeslammed T-Bar through a table before ending the match with the Final Reckoning.

However, even before he could celebrate the win, Apollo Crews cut a promo on Priest. Crews mentioned that the day was near when the Archer of Infamy would lose the United States Championship to him.

