"BURYING THE RIPTIDE," "Not something I expected" - 28-year-old male star kicking out of Rhea Ripley's protected finisher sends WWE fans into a frenzy

WWE fans were treated to an incredible match at NXT Great American Bash on Sunday. Dominik Mysterio defended his North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali to entertain fans. During the contest, Lee’s heroic efforts sent fans into a frenzy.

Lee was the North American Champion a couple of weeks ago when Dominik and Rhea Ripley barraged into NXT and challenged him for the title. Interference from members of Judgment Day allowed Dominik to pin Lee and win his first singles title in WWE.

At the Great American Bash, Lee did the unthinkable before taking the loss from Dominik Mysterio. He took a Riptide from Rhea Ripley through the announce table and still managed to kick out of the pin.

The Riptide is one of the most protected finishers in WWE today, and it was incredible to see Wes Lee kick out of it to stay alive in the contest. His actions sent fans into a frenzy, as they could not believe what they’d just witnessed.

Rhea Ripley is one of the strongest and most dominant female stars in WWE. The company has given her several spots with male wrestlers in recent months.

Fans could see the current Women’s World Champion go toe to toe with a male wrestler in the ring in the coming months.

An NXT star recently sent a warning to WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Surprisingly, WWE is using Judgment Day on NXT so often. The Nightmare has appeared on the brand regularly with Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks.

This recently prompted Jacy Jayne to send a warning to Ripley and other stars of the brand. Jayne took to Twitter before the Great American Bash to send a warning to The Nightmare, among other female superstars, ahead of her return.

"So, if I were Lyra Valkyria or 'Mami' Rhea Ripley [mocks Ripley] or anyone else in the women's division for that matter, I would be sleeping with one eye open. I would have eyes in the back of my head. Because everybody knows that Jacy Jayne always gets the last laugh. See you soon [blows kiss]."

It will be interesting to see whether Jacy Jayne will get a shot at Ripley’s Women’s World Championship down the line. The company could use the match to give the 27-year-old star a good push.

Do you think NXT stars should get a shot at Rhea Ripley’s title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.