Absent WWE Superstar announces return date; sends warning to Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently received a warning from NXT star Jacy Jayne ahead of The Great American Bash.

The 26-year-old NXT star has been absent from television for nearly three weeks. She last competed on the July 4th episode of WWE's third brand when she faced Lyra Valkyria in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Ripley has shown up on NXT several times over the past few weeks alongside her on-screen boyfriend and Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio. She is expected to be in his corner tomorrow at The Great American Bash as he defends his title in a triple-threat match.

Jayne recently took to Twitter to announce that she is returning to NXT TV at The Great American Bash. She also sent a clear warning to Valkyria and Ripley.

"So, I've been doing a little thinking. It's been about three weeks since I graced you with my presence. And you know, I am just sick and tired of sitting around and waiting for an opportunity. So, I'm gonna put faith in my own hands and make my own opportunity. I'm gonna show up this Sunday in Austin, Texas, at The Great American Bash and I'm gonna raise hell. I'm gonna do whatever the hell I wanna do, whenever the hell I wanna do it," she said.

The former NXT Women's Champion added:

"So, if I were Lyra Valkyria or 'Mami' Rhea Ripley [mocks Ripley] or anyone else in the women's division for that matter, I would be sleeping with one eye open. I would have eyes in the back of my head. Because everybody knows that Jacy Jayne always gets the last laugh. See you soon [blows kiss]."

Another WWE Superstar wants to face Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

While Lyra Valkyria squared off against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last Tuesday, another NXT star recently expressed her desire to share the ring with The Eradicator.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez addressed possibly facing Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. She disclosed that she would choose The Rock as her partner.

