WWE Superstar wants to team up with The Rock to take on Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently mentioned that she would pick WWE legend The Rock as her partner for a match against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Dominik and Ripley have dominated WWE's programming in recent months alongside their Judgment Day stablemates, Damian Priest and Finn Balor. While the group has won raves from viewers, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's chemistry, especially, has been a big hit with the promotion's fanbase.

The duo is always present during each other's matches, providing vital support at the ringside. Fans have been clamoring to see the Judgment members perform in mixed tag team matches more often owing to their electric chemistry,

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez was asked to pick a male partner for a mixed tag team bout against Dominik and Ripley. After a few moments of thinking, the former NXT Women's Champion picked The Rock.

"Then I would choose The Rock," said Roxanne Perez. [10:38 - 10:40]

Check out the full video below:

Roxanne Perez on her match against Blair Davenport at WWE NXT: Great American Bash

Elsewhere in the chat, Roxanne Perez spoke about her upcoming Weapons Wild match against Blair Davenport at NXT: The Great American Bash.

The 21-year-old stated that while she had nothing but respect for her opponent's talents and skills, she wasn't pleased with her poking her nose in her business. Perez promised to bring out a "wild" side of her when they clash on July 30th.

"I think people should tune in because I really think Blair Davenport - she's a force to be reckoned with. But I also don't like that she came here and randomly targeted me, and now she's poking me and poking me, saying I don't have this killer instinct, that I'm not too nice, and that I can't be wild. But I think this past week, I showed her how wild I can be and on Sunday, I'm showing her a very, very different side of Roxanne Perez that she's never seen before," said Roxanne Perez.

Considering both Perez and Davenport are two of the most talented performers on WWE NXT's female roster, both have a realistic of walking out with the win.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023