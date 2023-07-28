'Chairs, tables, maybe some ladders' - Roxanne Perez previews her Weapons Wild match at The Great American Bash (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently opened up about her much-anticipated Weapons Wild match against Blair Davenport at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

Perez and Davenport have been at loggerheads since last month when the latter cost the former NXT Women's Champion a chance to win a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the title. The duo went to war on the July 4 edition of NXT, where Blair Davenport emerged victorious. However, their feud didn't end there, as a rematch between them was announced for The Great American Bash 2023.

In an exclusive chat with Sportkeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez previewed her upcoming Weapons Wild match against Davenport.

Though Perez had kind words for her opponent's talent, she added that the 27-year-old had unnecessarily picked a bone with her. The former NXT Women's Champion promised to show her "wild" side when she takes on Blair Davenport.

"I think people should tune in because I really think Blair Davenport - she's a force to be reckoned with. But I also don't like that she came here and randomly targeted me, and now she's poking me and poking me, saying I don't have this killer instinct, that I'm not too nice, and that I can't be wild. But I think this past week, I showed her how wild I can be and on Sunday, I'm showing her a very, very different side of Roxanne Perez that she's never seen before," Roxanne Perez. [1:01- 1:33]

Perez also pointed out that, unlike Davenport, she was experienced in a Weapons Wild match, thanks to her bout against Cora Jade at Halloween Havoc 2022.

"Tables, chairs, maybe some ladders. Who knows? But I have had a Weapons Wild match against Cora Jade, so I think that definitely gives me an advantage. But I'm not gonna share too many of my tactics but you're definitely gonna see something," said Perez. [10:26 - 10:45]

Check out the full video below:

What else can fans look forward to at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023?

Apart from the Weapons Wild match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport, there's plenty more at The Great American Bash 2023 that could keep the fans riveted. Dominik Mysterio, who recently captured the NXT North American Title, will defend it against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a three-way bout.

Apart from that, Baron Corbin is another main roster talent who will be in action at the show, taking on the debuting Gable Steveson. For tag team wrestling fans, Gallus will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo.

Furthermore, Tiffany Stratton will put her NXT Women's Title on the line against Thea Hail in a Submission match. Finally, in the match expected to close The Great American Bash, Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT World Championship against Ilja Dragunov.

Check out the match card below:

Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Ilja Dragunov - Singles match for the NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - Submission match for the NXT Women's Championship

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) (with Joe Coffey) vs. The D'Angelo Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) - Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee – Triple Threat match for the NXT North American Championship

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez – Weapons Wild match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin - Singles match

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023