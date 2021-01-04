Bushwhacker Luke explains what's wrong with WWE's current product

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke of The Bushwhackers feels that fans do not come to watch a Superstar 'win' anymore. In fact, he thinks that fans are now more interested in seeing death-defying moves, and that is what is wrong with WWE's product.

Luke Bushwhacker is one half of The Bushwhackers. The tag team has wrestled across a number of promotions over a 30-year wrestling career. They worked in WWE from 1988-1996 and were known for their bizarre in-ring persona. The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online, Bushwhacker Luke revealed what he believes is wrong with the WWE's product.

"People come to see the athletes of supersize doing death-defying moves. I don't think they come to see so much. They don't come to see the winner. You know, the good guy beating the bad guy; but back in the day, people bought tickets to see the good guy beat the bad guy," said Bushwhacker Luke.

Luke believes that the WWE Universe does not care about seeing the classic wrestling story of the good guy beating the bad guys.

Bushwhacker Luke compares wrestling in the 70s and the 80s to wanting to see Muhammad Ali

The Bushwhackers at the WWE Hall of Fame 2015 induction ceremony

Speaking about the WWE product back in his day, Bushwhacker Luke made an interesting comparison between the wrestling product in the 70s and 80s and wanting to watch Muhammad Ali. He likens the legendary boxer to a good heel and how people wanted to watch Ali get beaten.

"There are for instance people bought major tickets to see Muhammad Ali get beaten because he was great with his mouth and the people hated him. So they wanted to see him get beaten. The same in my days and that even at the start in that, the heels got heat. You know what mean. In the 80s and the 70s," said Bushwhacker Luke.

It is true that most fans do not watch WWE anymore for their storylines, but rather for the death-defying stunts that the athletes perform.

