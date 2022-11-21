Bushwhacker Luke wants a massive rematch against former WWE star with a"bad reputation" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke recently shared his desire to have a rematch with his former rival and fellow veteran Invader 1.

Invader 1 is a Puerto Rican performer who was primarily active in the 70s and 80s, where he worked in singles matches and tag team bouts alongside Invader 2 and 3.

Perhaps the thing which most people know him for is being charged with Bruiser Brody's murder, with whom he had a long-standing in-ring rivalry.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke revealed that he wants to have a rematch with Invader 1, regardless of his "bad reputation." The WWE veteran recalled that he and Bushwhacker Butch had several tag team matches with The Invaders in front of sold-out crowds back in their time.

"There's one rematch I would like to have, but that guy is not on today's roster. I worked with him in the 70s, and he's got a little bit of a bad reputation around the world because of Bruiser Brody. It's Invader 1. We (The Bushwhackers) had so many feuds with them (The Invaders), going back in the 70s and 80s, we drew 25,000 fans in the ballparks then and that was great. These were tag matches and singles matches with the Invader," said Bushwhacker Luke. (11:05 - 11:40)

Check out the full video below:

Bushwhacker Luke on WWE legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage confronting him

Elsewhere in the interview, Bushwhacker Luke shared juicy details of Randy Savage once confronting him backstage for seemingly looking at his then-wife, Miss Elizabeth.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Savage was consumed with jealousy and warned him not to look at his wife ever again.

"We are all sitting in the open. All the boys are sitting around with the trucks coming in. And then Randy and Liz come. They come in and go into the dressing room. About two weeks later, Randy came to me, and he said, I can't remember the time I did, but Randy did, and he said, 'I saw you looking at Liz. Nobody looks at my Liz,'" said Luke.

Despite being 75 years old, Bushwhacker Luke remains active in the wrestling business to this date, performing regularly inside the ring at indie shows.

