"Nobody looks at my Liz" - Details on "Macho Man" Randy Savage confronting WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Miss Elizabeth (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Bushwhacker Luke recently recalled "Macho Man" Randy Savage once confronting him for looking at Miss Elizabeth.

Savage and Elizabeth's memorable on-screen pairing was among the most successful in wrestling history. Their association even extended beyond the wrestling business, as they were married from 1984 to 1992.

Not just WWE, but "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth also worked together in WCW, even though they had separated in real life by then. In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke first spoke about how much of a perfectionist wrestler Randy Savage was.

He then disclosed just how possessive the WWE Hall of Famer was of Miss Elizabeth. Luke revealed that if the late great Savage was to find anyone even looking at his former wife, he used to confront them.

"Randy (Savage) was pushing that everything had to be perfect. You know, his matches, those matches of his, he went over and over them. They had to be perfect. But there was one time he called me out. Randy was very jealous of anyone who looked at Miss Elizabeth, and if he caught them looking, he would confront them," said Bushwhacker Luke. [6:41 - 7:07]

The wrestling veteran then recalled an instance when he and other performers were backstage when Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth walked in. Luke revealed that about two weeks later, Savage confronted him out of nowhere, saying he caught her looking at his then-wife and warned him not to repeat it.

"We are all sitting in the open. All the boys are sitting around with the trucks coming in. And then Randy and Liz come. They come in and go into the dressing room. About two weeks later, Randy came to me, and he said, I can't remember the time I did, but Randy did, and he said, 'I saw you looking at Liz. Nobody looks at my Liz'," said Luke. [7:22 - 7:59]

WWE veteran Bushwhacker Luke on the tense confrontation with Randy Savage

Luke revealed that while Randy Savage could recall the precise date and time he caught him looking at Miss Elizabeth, the veteran performer had little clue about it. Bushwhacker Luke believed that Savage's jealousy had consumed him.

"And he got right on my back. He called me outside; I didn't even remember the town, and I don't even remember looking at her. He named the town we were in cause we were working a town every night. Two on the weekend, two on Saturday, or two on Sunday, and he called out the town and what day it was. It must have been on his mind, eating him," recalled Luke. [8:00 - 8:29]

Randy Savage was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, where his brother, Lanny Poffo, represented him.

