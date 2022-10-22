The WWE Universe has reacted to Liv Morgan's brutal assault on former authority figure Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan faced Deville in a singles match which ended in a double count. Despite leading most of the match, Sonya eventually lost it when Morgan stacked up steel chairs and hit her with a superplex on them.

Morgan portrayed the dark side of her character as she hit Sonya. The wrestling fans went berserk after they witnessed Liv's iconic performance on the blue brand.

Here's how they reacted to Morgan's match against Sonya:

Luke @GoPackgo9214 @YaOnlyLivvOnce May be a menace but damn it's hot @YaOnlyLivvOnce May be a menace but damn it's hot

mal @livkotas @YaOnlyLivvOnce no, no you’re definitely a menace but! you are the best menace @YaOnlyLivvOnce no, no you’re definitely a menace but! you are the best menace

🎆SPECIAL NEGRO🎆 @AmayasTotem @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hate and love that you know EXACTLY what you are doing @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hate and love that you know EXACTLY what you are doing https://t.co/Mivjazn7ku

Mordganná @mordganna @YaOnlyLivvOnce Embrace the menace life it suits you very well @YaOnlyLivvOnce Embrace the menace life it suits you very well😘

Jenifer Wetle @lucky_ducky101 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Menace to society nah. Hardcore Morgan is what I been calling her since before Extreme Rules. Hardcore Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Menace to society nah. Hardcore Morgan is what I been calling her since before Extreme Rules. Hardcore Morgan 😊

Ronda Rousey mentioned why Liv Morgan was smiling while being choked out

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently revealed why Liv Morgan was smiling while being choked out by her at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event.

While speaking on her YouTube channel, The Baddest Woman on the Planet mentioned that most people would have done the same thing if they were in Morgan's position.

Ronda further added that according to her, the former SmackDown Women's Champion enjoyed being choked out and that she was into such stuff.

"Let's be honest, a lot of people would be smiling in that position," Rousey said. "It was kinda handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing."

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey at the Extreme Rules. Following her loss at the premium live event, Morgan hinted at her character change and also showcased her dark side in her recent match against Sonya Deville.

It has also been rumored that Liv might end up joining Bray Wyatt's stable, 'Wyatt 6.'

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's recent match against the former WWE official? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes