What if Liv Morgan is linked to Bray Wyatt's alter-ego?

On WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt made a monumental return to the company, while Liv Morgan shockingly lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

As Rousey held Morgan into submission, the latter surprisingly smiled before passing out. This led to speculations that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was getting a new darker gimmick.

On SmackDown after Extreme Rules 2022, Liv Morgan seemingly turned heel and assaulted Sonya Deville, confirming a character change. However, the segment also contained an easter egg. As Morgan drove Deville through the table, a man dressed in black was spotted gazing at a cryptic logo linked to Bray Wyatt.

In the main event of the show, an alter-ego of The Eater of Worlds, wearing what is now being called a "Howdy" mask, appeared. He appeared to be guiding Bray Wyatt towards destruction. A similar logo was shown once the segment ended.

These events could certainly signify a connection between Liv Morgan and Bray Wyatt's dark alter-ego. With speculation of all the members of the Firefly Funhouse being real wrestlers, Liv could be one of them. She could surprisingly be Abby The Witch or even Sister Abigail.

If the connection exists, Wyatt's evil side could lead Liv Morgan to a destructive path. He could form an alliance just like he once did with Alexa Bliss. The two could even feud against teams like The Judgment Day or The Bloodline.

A storyline could also exist where Wyatt's good side will face his evil side. The former Women's Money in the Bank winner could play a huge role in the rivalry.

Even without aligning, Liv Morgan and Bray Wyatt could have great storylines in the future

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after more than a year and looks to be better than ever. While the Fiend was becoming stale, the new character could certainly have dream matches with top stars. Here are five ways his gigantic return could impact WWE's landscape.

As of now, Wyatt looks to be a babyface. He could realistically feud with Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once The Tribal Chief is done with Logan Paul. He could also go for other dominant heels like Gunther and Seth Rollins.

Speaking of Liv Morgan, 2022 has been the best year of her WWE career. Now that she is turning heel, she could feud with Bianca Belair over the RAW Women's Championship. She could also engage herself in feuds with the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

What is your opinion on a possible connection between Bray and Liv Morgan? Let us know in the comments section.

