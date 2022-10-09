Could he be the perfect choice? - 5 ways Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022 could impact WWE

After over a year of waiting, Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. For those unaware, The Eater of Worlds made his much-awaited comeback after Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match.

The lights went out, and a man was singing, "He's got the whole world in his hands." Then cryptic characters from the Firefly Funhouse appeared in the crowd.

Footage of a dusty Firefly funhouse was shown, after which Wyatt entered through a mystic door. He brought back his signature lantern and confirmed that he's finally back for good.

Let's take a look at five possible ways Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022 could impact WWE.

#5. Huge rise in viewership

Bray Wyatt's monumental return is undoubtedly among the biggest WWE stories this year.

Fans were upset when the former Universal Champion was released from the company, and some might have even stopped watching WWE.

Fortunately, he has returned, and now his followers have a reason to start watching RAW and SmackDown again.

Even the active audience will impatiently wait for Wyatt to make an appearance. The viewership will certainly feature a noticeable spike.

#4. A new face of fear

Bray Wyatt has always been a scary character on television. From being the leader of The Wyatt Family to sending chills through his opponents' souls as The Fiend, he never fails.

The White Rabbit's reveal was a cryptic visual that will probably lead to another scary gimmick. All the superstars on the roster will now have another face to fear. The promos and segments in the future will certainly bring thrills.

#3. An awesome babyface

Due to the long anticipation and incredible support from the audience at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the company will probably feature Wyatt as a babyface.

Whether he's on RAW or SmackDown, all the top heels will be great opponents for him. He could target anyone like Seth Rollins, Gunther, or Finn Balor to start a new installment in his career.

In 2022, it is very difficult for fans to get behind a babyface. However, Bray Wyatt will surely receive the support he deserves as a strong babyface.

#2. A new faction revealed at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

At Extreme Rules 2022, The White Rabbit didn't come alone. He also brought back his Firefly Funhouse characters Huskus the Pig, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and The Fiend.

His group now includes six members, including himself. His Twitter username is also "WYATT 6". This could be a new faction and all the characters could be slowly revealed, just like The White Rabbit.

While we can never be sure, WYATT 6 could all be active wrestlers on the roster who will lay their dominance on the WWE roster. What do you think about this theory? Let us know in the comments section.

#1. Is Bray Wyatt the right choice?

With the return of Bray Wyatt, fans might have gotten the answer to the biggest question in WWE: Who will defeat Roman Reigns for the world championship?

Over the last two years, the biggest babyfaces like Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar have failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The White Rabbit has instantly become the most talked-about character in the world of professional wrestling. He could certainly be the strongest babyface currently on the roster.

While Cody Rhodes is a likely opponent to dethrone Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt is also a worthy challenger. He has the talent and the support of fans. He could very well become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Do you think The Eater of Worlds will defeat Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section.

