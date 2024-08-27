"But everybody thinks it was me"- Veteran says he never booked a Bra and Panties match in WWE (Exclusive)

Bra and Panties matches were mainstream in WWE during the early 2000s. While many believe they were the creation of former head writer Vince Russo, the wrestling veteran set the record straight by noting that he never booked the specific gimmick match during his time with the company.

Vince Russo worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 1992 to 1999. While he started as a writer for the WWF magazine, the veteran went on to become a part of the creative team and later, head writer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo made it clear that he never booked a Bra and Panties match during his stint with the global juggernaut:

"I never ever ever ever booked a bra and panties match. Those bra and panty matches in the WWE came after I left. But everybody thinks it was me. Never."

The former WWE employee added that he did book an evening gown and ROTC matches but those were related to the ongoing storylines:

"I had [booked] an evening gown match but that made sense storyline-wise. I think we had like ROTC [Rip of the cloth] match, gimmick matches like that made sense for the characters or the storylines. But I never booked a bra and panties match." [From 1:13:24 onwards]

Vince Russo returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 as a consultant. However, he left after just two weeks due to issues with the management.

