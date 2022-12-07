"But then I got fired" - Flip Gordon claims that he came close to becoming a millionaire courtesy of Ring of Honor (Exclusive)

Flip Gordon recently claimed that he came close to becoming a millionaire. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he described the same story.

Gordon is one of the most promising talents in Ring of Honor. During his time in the promotion, he worked closely with The Elite and also appeared on numerous episodes of Being The Elite.

After signing a million-dollar contract with Ring of Honor, the 30-year-old was set to fulfil one of his lifelong dreams. Unfortunately, he was fired by the promotion.

"Yeah, everybody says that the 30s are great. My goal was to be a millionaire by 30 and I signed a million dollar contract with Ring of Honor before I was 30. But then I got fired and never got the full mil. I was close, I was close, I know." said Flip Gordon. [8:36 – 9:04]

Flip Gordon claimed that his goal was to face John Cena

During the same conversation, Flip Gordon spoke about the chances of John Cena facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

The 30-year-old expressed his happiness for Theory's success but admitted that it was his goal to face The Cenation Leader in a match. Gordon said:

"I mean, if it's Theory vs. Cena, I'm gonna be so happy for Theory but I'm also gonna be pi**ed because that's my dream match and Theory's younger than me. And backstage in Tijuana, like four years ago or something. Me and Theory took a picture, like we had our arm around an invisible person and we posted saying, 'Taking a picture with dad' because people used to always joke that me and Theory looked like Cena, like when I'm clean shaved, back when I was doing the salute, military, jumping out of my shorts. But I'm very happy for him and his success and if he does get that match, he better whoop that butt, man." [26:31-27:14]

Gordon has also competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling and is currently making big moves in Mexico for AAA and for the NWA, as well.

