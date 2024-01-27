WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently opened up about his relationship with The Rock in the past.

Paul found himself in the midst of controversy in 2017 when he posted a controversial video streaming about the Aokigahara Forest, aka Suicide Forest in Japan, which was infamous for the rate of suicides that occurred there. The streamed video was later taken down by Logan, but it resulted in massive backlash for the social media star.

The Maverick opened up about the incident on the most recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, where he stated that The Rock was also hurt due to the incident and distanced himself from the United States Champion. He described the incident as a distressing experience, expressing regret about disappointing his hero.

“DJ [Dwayne Johnson] was one of the people I hurt [via the Japan video] because of his mother’s experience. That’s his experience to tell, and I’m not going to share. But, like, I hurt him. So much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so, I let down my hero. And he requested that I remove all the content that we’ve ever done together and basically kicked me to the curb."

The Maverick also added that he didn't think The Rock was wrong in distancing himself from Paul. The star then stated that he hadn't been able to let go of that.

“And it’s not like he did anything wrong, it’s just like… I think my ego told myself that I’m going to f***ing remember that, and if I ever become a ‘Great One’ one day like you, I’m going to remember this. And I’m going to remember the day I was discarded. Again, rightfully so; I don’t think I’ve ever been really able to truly let go of that." [H/T- WrestleZone]

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul took a dig at The Rock

Logan Paul recently took a dig at The Rock during a podcast with wrestling legend John Cena.

The Maverick asked The Cenation Leader about The Rock's return at RAW: Day 1 and jokingly suggested that Dwayne Johnson may have written "I think, I should sit with the Head of the Table" on his wrist like a script or a cue card.

"So, you saw The Rock's return? When you were not there, he said, 'I think, I should sit with the Head of the Table.' Do you think he had this line written on his wrist?" Logan asked Cena.

Check out a clip from John Cena's interview with Logan Paul below:

Logan Paul will be in action at the Royal Rumble as he defends the US Title against Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether The Rock will make a surprise appearance at the show.

