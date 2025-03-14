Tiffany Stratton became one of the fastest rising WWE Superstars in recent memory. She went from a humble main roster debut in early 2024 to winning the Money in the Bank contract in mere months. Now, she is the Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Mr. Kennedy is proud to see her growth but has no intention of taking credit for his contributions to her training. As humble as he could be, Kennedy claimed anybody could have done it for the Buff Barbie.

In an interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, the former WWE stars discussed Tiffany Stratton. Kennedy revealed Stratton was a quick learner but had "no personality," recalling her first promo, which he states was "rough." However, he and his wife are happy for the young star's meteoric rise:

"But no personality. She was focused on the physicality part. So I've got her first promo that she ever did, and it was rough. But to see her coming out of her shell. My wife and I—maybe we're biased—but I feel like what we've seen, that she's got a bright future, like she could be a Charlotte Flair or a Mickie James, one of those mainstays," Mr. Kennedy said.

He concluded by saying Stratton's rise to prominence was inevitable, regardless of who trained her:

"It is [a good feeling to see someone he trained doing well], but at the same time—I know we're supposed to show bravado—but she would have made it [even] if it was somebody else training her." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Tiffany Stratton will defend the Women's Title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20 against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair is set for her first match on WWE SmackDown in 15 months; will Tiffany Stratton retaliate?

The March 14 episode of SmackDown will kickstart WWE's weekly shows set in Europe this WrestleMania season, commencing in Barcelona, Spain. Charlotte Flair will step into the ring against B-Fab.

When Charlotte made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble and won the titular contest, fans booed her. Flair had no choice but to give in and use the opportunity for a full-fledged turn. The Queen took to her socials ahead of SmackDown, admitting that she loves portraying the 'bad guy' because she wants to teach the young stalwarts a thing or two.

The 14-time World Champion continues to gain the upper hand in her feud with Tiffany Stratton. It remains to be seen if the Buff Barbie could turn the tables in the coming weeks.

