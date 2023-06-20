"But respectfully I want a rematch" - SmackDown star wants to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is nearly bullet-proof at this point, as the WWE Universe is largely behind The Underdog from the Underground. His former NXT opponent, Angelo Dawkins, has now come to the forefront on wanting a rematch against him.

Dawkins is one-half of The Street Profits. Both he and Montez Ford made their debut in NXT together in 2016. But Angelo Dawkins' first match on the former black-and-gold brand was against Sami Zayn.

The duo faced each other on the June 19, 2013, episode of NXT, with Zayn going over a young Dawkins. The latter shared the post below on his Twitter handle, calling out the popular WWE Superstar:

"Humble beginnings. But respectfully I want a rematch," Angelo Dawkins wrote.

Despite a loss in his debut match, Angelo Dawkins became a WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion alongside Montez Ford. Could the Street Profits challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the straps at some point in the not-too-distant future?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their WWE titles against SmackDown's newest residents

NXT-imports Pretty Deadly made their debut to the blue brand not long ago. They immediately made an impact by getting entangled with the respected veteran Sheamus and his stable, The Brawling Brutes.

The duo even aligned with United States Champion Austin Theory to score a massive victory over The Brawling Brutes on the June 2, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After once again picking up a victory against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, among other tag teams, in a Tag Team Gauntlet match last week, Pretty Deadly is the new number-one contender to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

They will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank. The show will emanate from The O2 Arena itself.

It'd be interesting if the UK crowd would pop for Pretty Deadly, who are the slimy heels up against the incredibly popular babyface champions.

