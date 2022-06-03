"That's quite nervewracking" – Butch comments on fan backlash over his name change in WWE

WWE Superstar Butch recently opened up about the negative feedback from wrestling fans towards his name change on the main roster.

The Brusierweight competed under the ring name Pete Dunne in NXT and NXT UK but was given a new moniker and gimmick upon arriving on SmackDown. Many fans weren't happy with the change, which led to criticisms against WWE.

During a recent interview with Metro, Butch said he didn't mind the overhaul but was worried about how people would react:

"I was aware of that, and that’s quite nervewracking at the time ’cause, you know, the reaction that’s coming from people. But, you just have to tune out from that and focus on what you can, and that’s the quality of the work you put out. Seeing it catch on in different places, it’s almost more rewarding because I know who I am with Pete Dunne and the Bruiserweight, that’s established. But to start establishing something new is a really rewarding process."

The SmackDown star added that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is into the character he's portraying.

Butch says he doesn't want his NXT work to vanish despite his gimmick change

As Pete Dunne, he held the WWE NXT United Kingdom and NXT Tag team Championship. He had many great matches on the black & gold brand against stars such as Gunther and Finn Balor.

During the same interview, Butch pointed out how his change in character doesn't take away from the work he's done in NXT:

"Not that I want my NXT work to vanish, it never will – it’s always gonna be there, and I hope people can always appreciate it. But if you could do that and you could start all over again, and this is me coming in fresh to the company, I think there’d be a lot of people who’d look at it through a different lens."

Butch is currently a part of the blue brand and is a member of The Brawling Brutes, including former WWE Champion Sheamus and Ridge Holland. As part of his gimmick, he disappears into the crowd or goes missing after a match.

