"It is entertaining" - WWE Superstar reveals Vince McMahon's honest reaction to his name and character change

WWE star Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, has revealed Vince McMahon's honest reaction to his name and gimmick change.

Since being called up to the main roster, the former NXT UK Champion has undergone a massive change in character. He has also allied with Sheamus and Ridge Holland and has been working closely with them on SmackDown.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, in an interview, Butch claimed that the WWE Chairman seems invested in his character. He said:

"He seems really into this, as you can imagine. He seems really into the idea of Butch. It is entertaining."

He also added that he wouldn't let his NXT work vanish, despite the change in character. The 28-year-old added:

"Not that I want my NXT work to vanish, it never will – it’s always gonna be there, and I hope people can always appreciate it,’ he said. ‘But if you could do that and you could start all over again, and this is me coming in fresh to the company, I think there’d be a lot of people who’d look at it through a different lens." (H/T Metro)

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Butch is getting over with the WWE Universe

Since Pete Dunne underwent a change in persona, the WWE Universe has had mixed reactions to the same. However, Butch has undoubtedly given his best on the blue brand, and Dutch Mantell believes he is getting over with the audience.

The wrestling veteran spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and provided his reasoning for the statement. He said:

"I think Butch is getting over. I think that's what they want him to be. He doesn't quit. He's moving all the time. So they've got to respect that."

The trio of Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland have been feuding against The New Day for a while. With Big E currently recovering from his injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recruited Drew McIntyre to their side on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which of the two teams comes out on top moving forward.

