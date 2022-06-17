Butch fka Pete Dunne reacts to his former stablemate's betrayal

WWE star Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, reacted to Trent Seven betraying Tyler Bate.

Mustache Mountain split up on the latest edition of NXT UK after Seven pulled off a fake retirement angle and attacked Bate instead. Before the betrayal, the pair lost the NXT UK Tag Team Championships to Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith.

Taking to his Instagram story, Butch questioned the split of his former British Strong Style stablemates.

Check out his reaction in the following screengrab:

The former NXT UK Champion reacts to Moustache Mountain's split!

British Strong Style most notably worked together on the British independent circuit, NXT UK, and even the black-and-gold version of NXT.

During their time together as a faction, the stable mostly worked for promotions such as Progress Wrestling, Defiant Wrestling, and other companies.

All three group members competed individually in WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament, which Bate won. In doing so, he became the youngest singles champion in the company's history at 19.

Bate primarily worked in a tag team with Seven. The two have held the RPW Undisputed British Tag Team, the Progress Tag Team, and the OTT Tag Team Championships.

Butch is currently working alongside Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown and has been impressive

Since moving up to the main roster, Butch has been working on SmackDown.

The former NXT UK Champion underwent a name and gimmick change, but his momentum hasn't slowed down. He's currently working alongside Sheamus & Ridge Holland. The trio is known as The Brawling Brutes.

The former Pete Dunne caught the attention of many, including Drew McIntyre. McIntyre recently said the following on The Bump:

"I mean, that clearly caught me by surprise. I love that Butch is just a little pitbull. He's not scared of anybody. He can't be controlled. Clearly, Sheamus had no idea where he was, and I clearly didn't know where he was. He positioned himself behind the curtain on the way to the ring, and I love that he's always up for a fight. I love that Sheamus clearly can't control him. Eventually, he's gonna bite Sheamus's hand and that's gonna be good."

It remains to be seen if Tyler Bate and Trent Seven ever move up to the main roster and cross paths with their former BSS stablemate.

