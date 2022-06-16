"He's not scared of anybody" – Drew McIntyre comments on rising WWE star

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the former NXT star Butch.

Butch made his main roster debut in March, joining forces with Sheamus & Ridge Holland. The trio are collectively known as The Brawling Brutes and were recently embroiled in a feud with Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.

Speaking about The Bruiserweight on WWE's The Bump, Drew said he loves Butch's aggression and eagerness to fight. The former champion added that it's only a matter of time before the former NXT star takes the fight to Sheamus:

"I mean, that clearly caught me by surprise. I love that Butch is just a little pitbull. He's not scared of anybody. He can't be controlled. Clearly, Sheamus had no idea where he was, and I clearly didn't know where he was. He positioned himself behind the curtain on the way to the ring, and I love that he's always up for a fight. I love that Sheamus clearly can't control him. Eventually, he's gonna bite Sheamus's hand and that's gonna be good." (from 20:55 to 21:16)

Butch confronted Drew McIntyre before the latter's match against Sheamus

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre faced Sheamus in a Money in the Bank Qualifier match. However, the former had a rundown with Butch before the match in the guerilla position.

McIntyre tossed Butch onto a walking Sheamus before making his way to the ring for the bout. The Brusierweight accompanied his stablemate to the ring, causing distractions so The Celtic Warrior could gain the upper hand.

McIntyre eventually hit Butch with a Claymore kick to even the odds. However, the match ended in a double disqualification after both competitors hit each other with steel chairs.

The two European stars approached Adam Pearce after the match, demanding he put them in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, Pearce is yet to make any decision.

