Butch, fka Pete Dunne, spotted with current AEW star, reunited with former WWE faction member

WWE star Butch was recently spotted alongside two of his former British Strong Style stablemates, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

The trio primarily worked together on the UK Independent Circuit and were also part of the NXT UK brand. The former Pete Dunne was also part of an iconic rivalry with Bate during their time on NXT UK.

Taking to Instagram, Butch reposted an Instagram story featuring himself, Bate, and Seven. The trio has temporarily reunited for a charity event.

Check out a screengrab of the Instagram story featuring British Strong Style:

The duo of Bate and Seven have primarily worked as a tag team. They are former NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Champions.

The duo formerly known as Moustache Mountain also held tag team titles outside of WWE in promotions such as Progress Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and International Wrestling Syndicate.

Earlier this year, Seven was released by WWE and went on to make his debut for AEW on the December 7th episode of Rampage. However, he is reportedly not yet signed to a full-time contract with the promotion.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Xia Brookside recently praised WWE star Butch

Butch is currently a part of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

In recent months, the 29-year-old has unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. While he is yet to win a title on the main roster, he is best known for his 685-day reign as NXT UK Champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, former WWE star Xia Brookside praised the talented Butch. She mentioned how knowledgeable the SmackDown star is, saying the following:

"Incredible! He's so talented. I think anyone who shares a locker room with him is lucky. There's just so much knowledge."

In recent months, The Brawling Brutes have established themselves as one of the most popular factions in WWE. The trio competed in the WarGames Match against The Bloodline at the Survivor Series premium live event.

Have you enjoyed The Brawling Brutes' latest run in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes