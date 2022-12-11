"I think anyone who shares a locker room with him is lucky" - Former WWE star lavishes praise on Butch (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Xia Brookside feels highly of SmackDown Superstar Butch, saying anybody who shares a locker room with him is lucky.

Butch (fka Pete Dunne) is currently a part of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland on SmackDown. Prior to his main roster move, he was one of the architects of NXT UK.

Butch's mammoth 685-day run as the WWE United Kingdom Champion is one of the modern era's greatest title reigns, boasting several memorable title defenses. Butch's reign was ended by Gunther at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia Brookside termed Butch "incredible" and added that those sharing a locker room with him were "lucky." Though he's just 29 years old, Brookside feels the former NXT Tag Team Champion has immense knowledge of the business.

"Incredible! He's so talented. I think anyone who shares a locker room with him is lucky. There's just so much knowledge," said Xia Brookside. (2:15 - 2:24)

Xia Brookside also had great things to say about WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley

Elsewhere in the interview, Brookside also praised Rhea Ripley, saying she was the best. The 24-year-old star also revealed that she and The Eradicator were "donut" buddies.

For those unaware, both Ripley and Xia Brookside rose to the ranks together during their time on NXT UK.

"Insane. She's crazy. She's the best. I had the best time with her. She's my donut buddy."

Though Brookside was let go by WWE in August 2022 after NXT UK went on a hiatus, she quickly found her footing back on the independent circuit.

She recently had a high-profile outing at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event, competing in a terrific three-way clash against Mylan Grace and Diana Strong.

