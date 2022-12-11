Released WWE Superstar says Rhea Ripley is the "best" (Exclusive)

Xia Brookside recently praised her former WWE NXT UK colleague Rhea Ripley and revealed that the two are "donut" buddies.

Brookside worked with WWE from 2018 - 2022, competing exclusively on the now-defunct NXT UK brand. The 24-year-old performer had a promising start to her career, participating in the Mae Young Classic and the tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion.

However, when it was announced that the brand was going on a hiatus in August this year, Xia Brookside was among the many to be released from the company.

In a recent chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brookside looked back at working with Rhea Ripley in NXT UK, where they found their footing.

The former WWE star termed the Judgment Day member "crazy" and "insane" and added that she had the best time working with her. Brookside also disclosed that she and Ripley were "donut" buddies.

"Insane. She's crazy. She's the best. I had the best time with her. She's my donut buddy." (0:37 - 0:43)

Brookside has been on the independent scene ever since she departed WWE. Most recently, she competed at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event in a three-way match against Diana Strong and Myla Grace on November 26th.

Rhea Ripley recently teased a blockbuster encounter with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

On last week's edition of RAW, Becky Lynch had a memorable face-off with Rhea Ripley on the entrance ramp. Though no words were exchanged between the two, the seeds for a match in the future were planted.

The Eradicator and The Man have competed against each other only once, back in NXT in 2019. However, that match ended in a no-contest.

It's safe to say a bout between the two could easily be the main event of any Premium Live Event, considering how much star power they possess.

While Becky Lynch is currently feuding with Bayley, Rhea Ripley is heavily rumored to challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

