Top WWE Superstar teases hotly anticipated match with Becky Lynch 

In recent years, Becky Lynch has gone on to establish herself as one of the biggest stars, male or female in WWE. It seems as though RAW performer Rhea Ripley wants to wrestle the Irish star.

Lynch and Ripley have only faced off once, back in November 2019 during an episode of WWE's third brand, NXT. Sadly, the bout did not produce a winner as the match ended in a no-contest.

Following a recent fan art post depicting a potential match between the two former RAW Women's Champions, Rhea Ripley took to social media as she teased a possible showdown against The Man.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are arguably the two biggest female stars on RAW at the moment. The Irishwoman has just made her return from injury while the Australian is currently tearing through both the men's and women's divisions as part of the villainous stable, The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is ready for another match with Becky Lynch

Much like the WWE Universe, the 26-year-old star is also very keen to have a match with the first-ever woman to win a WrestleMania main event.

Recently speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley was asked how she feels about going one-on-one with Lynch at some point in the future.

"I’m really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that I had a match with in NXT, and it didn’t finish with a conclusion. It finished with Shayna and the girls coming out and ruining that match for me. She’s always been someone that I feel I would like a televised match with and it’d be competitive."

She added:

"So every time I get to step in the ring, I’m looking forward to it, and I want that one-on-one interaction. I want that match. I’m hoping that one day, it will happen, and ‘Mami’ is gonna put ‘The Man’ down." H/T Fightful

Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT



Is this what heaven looks like? BECKY LYNCH AND RHEA RIPLEY IN THE SAME RING.Is this what heaven looks like? #WWENXT BECKY LYNCH AND RHEA RIPLEY IN THE SAME RING.Is this what heaven looks like? #WWENXT https://t.co/ec9nBNcfqA

Becky and Ripley's quest for championship gold fell short last night on RAW as they both lost separate triple threat matches that would have seen them qualify for a number one contender match for Bianca Belair's title.

Who do you think will come out on top between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

