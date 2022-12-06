[WATCH] What happened with Becky Lynch and fans after WWE RAW went off the air?

A fan captured a clip of Becky Lynch addressing the live crowd after tonight's edition of WWE RAW went off the air.

Becky Lynch recently made her return to WWE following a months-long absence. On tonight's episode of RAW, The Man competed in a Triple-Threat #1 Contenders match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The match headlined the show and was won by Little Miss Bliss.

Shortly after the show went off the air, Becky Lynch addressed the live crowd and delivered a heartfelt message to them.

"I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for supporting me on my journey. I missed you guys so much, and there is no limit to what I would do to prove my love for you, for everything that you've shown me. Everybody drive safe, get home," she said.

Becky Lynch has been one of the biggest fan favorites in WWE for a long time now

The WWE Universe was behind Lynch, dating back to when she made her way to the main roster in 2015.

By mid-2018, Lynch was getting incredibly loud pops every week, and her heel turn at SummerSlam proved to be a turning point in her career.

In 2019, Lynch won the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history and has been one of the biggest superstars on WWE TV since then. Barring her short-lived heel run in 2021-22, Lynch has been a mega babyface and sells tons of merch regularly.

Earlier this year, Lynch said the following about fans supporting her:

"That means the world. And so I think that’s the thing is that we forget how universal those doubts are and how close overcompensation of confidence can be, to just crippling insecurity. And so we don’t realize that the biggest stars that you see on your TV are doubting themselves and worrying that their stuff isn’t good enough." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Lynch's popularity among fans is as high as it's ever been, and she is bound to remain a top name on WWE TV for a long time to come. She will have done enough to warrant a spot as a WWE Hall of Famer by the time she's done with pro wrestling.

