Butch invites released WWE superstar back to the company

Butch recently invited one of his closest friends in the professional wrestling industry to join him again in the WWE.

Before he was renamed to Butch on the main roster, he was known as Pete Dunne during his run on NXT UK and NXT. The Bruiserweight had an incredible run as a singles star but was joined by close peers such as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, as a faction known as British Strong Style.

All three stars had a memorable last run together before parting ways, as Dunne was repackaged on the main roster as Butch as a part of The Brawling Brutes. Tyler Bate would be left alone in NXT once Trent Seven was released from his WWE contract on 18 August 2022.

However, we recently saw Butch and Tyler Bate cross paths during an episode of NXT, as he took on his former rival in a singles match to qualify for the finals in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Invitational Tournament. The former NXT UK Champion posted a picture of him and Bate alongside each other and hinted at Trent Seven's return as well.

"bois Probably T R E N T 7 ?" Butch wrote.

Since his release from WWE, Trent Seven has wrestled in several wrestling promotions, including matches with Orange Cassidy in AEW.

We'll have to see if this tease from Butch inviting Trent back to the company will bear any fruit and if a potential reunion of British Strong Style would happen.

Trent Seven could return to WWE to reunite British Strong Style against their rivals

NXT No Mercy 2023 is in the books and was one of the most critically acclaimed and raved-about WWE shows of the year. The NXT premium live event also held a match that saw Butch take on Noam Dar in the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Invitational Tournament.

The Bruiserweight was on the offense mostly in the match, but constant interference from Meta-four pushed him down. The numbers game eventually was the deciding factor as the unit of Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey cost him the bout with an attack on Tyler Bate.

The duo of Butch and Bate could look for revenge against their rivals but are not enough to take on Meta-four. However, a return from Trent Seven to reunite British Strong Style would help even the odds more in their favor.

British Strong Style was one of the most popular factions in the UK indie professional wrestling circuit. The team of Trent, Pete Dunne (Butch), and Tyler Bate were also a feature on NXT as they reunited in WWE once to take on Imperium.

Do you think Trent Seven should return to WWE to reunite British Strong Style? Sound off below.

