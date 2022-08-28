"Stupid name" – WWE star takes a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther 

WWE star Butch recently fired shots at the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther via Twitter.

On this week's SmackDown, Sheamus claimed that he would take down The Ring General to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. Before he could complete the promo, Gunther interrupted The Celtic Warrior, and the rivals had a heated staredown.

In a recent tweet, Brawling Brutes member Butch poked fun at Gunther's name. This post was seemingly a jab at the champion's name change since he formerly competed in NXT UK as Walter. Butch also underwent a name change during his move to the main roster.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Gunther is a stupid name," said Butch.

The Intercontinental Champion has been in the firing line of the Brawling Brutes since Sheamus won the fatal five-way to become the number one contender. During their promo battle, Butch and Ridge Holland attacked Ludwig Kaiser, and the three brawled as Gunther and Sheamus stared daggers at each other.

Dutch Mantell feels Gunther and Sheamus' staredown was the highlight of WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed being impressed with the staredown between the champion and the number one contender. He also called the intense segment the show's highlight.

"The best part of the show was when Gunther and Sheamus had a staredown. That was the best part of the show," noted Mantell.

The angle built on the imminent showdown at Clash at the Castle and got the fans invested in the rivalry. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme on September 3.

Who do you think will walk out of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, as the Intercontinental Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

