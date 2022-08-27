"Best part of the show" – Dutch Mantell names 4-time World Champion's segment as the highlight of WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Intercontinental Champion Gunther and number one contender Sheamus' segment on this week's SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The show was an important pit stop before Clash at the Castle. It featured the top stars of the blue brand, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The show also set the stage for the IC title bout between Gunther and Sheamus

On Smack Talk this week, Dutch Mantell mentioned that this iteration of SmackDown was better than a typical show produced by Vince McMahon. But according to him, it could have been better as per Triple H's standards. He praised the Gunther-Sheamus face-off and called it the highlight of the episode.

"I think it was slightly better than a Vince-controlled show. But it was far lower than what I thought a Triple H show would be at this point. Even though it was better but now by a whole lot. The best part of the show was when Gunther and Sheamus had a staredown. That was the best part of the show." (2:46 - 3:10)

Gunther and Sheamus had a staredown for the ages on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus and the rest of the Brawling Brutes walked out to the ring this week on SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior was in a celebratory mood as he declared that he would become the first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE once he takes the IC title from Gunther.

This did not sit well with the champ as he came down to the ring accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser. In a brief war of words, The Ring General made it clear that he respected Sheamus as a veteran but that wouldn't stop him unleashing hell in the ring when the two men collided. Kaiser got involved in a scuffle with Butch and Ridge Holland while the two competitors stared down each other with vicious intent on their faces.

It will be interesting to see how these two hard-hitters fare in their epic showdown at Clash at the Castle for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

