WWE SmackDown Results: Big upset in title tournament; Roman Reigns destroys future opponent - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (August 26, 2022)

We got a short promo from Happy Corbin to kick off SmackDown before we headed for the opening match between him and Ricochet.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 26, 2022): Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet

Ricochet started off strong and sent Corbin outside before hitting a dive. Back in the ring, The One and Only got a near fall off a standing Shooting Star Press before his springboard move was interrupted with a clothesline.

Corbin hit a running knee and a Deep Six for a near fall. Ricochet missed the 450 Splash but came back with a suplex and the Ripchord before hitting the Shooting Star Press for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Happy Corbin

Grade: B

The Street Profits had a run-in with Hit Row backstage before SmackDown continued. We got video promos from Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross before the next match.

Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi & Xia Li - Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament 'Last Chance' Fatal-4-Way match on SmackDown

Tamina and Deville kicked off the match and the former knocked Nattie off the apron with a superkick before hitting a Samoan Drop in the ring but Doudrop broke the pin.

Xia and Shotzi rushed the ring and were taken out by Tamina before Brooke came in and was hit with a neckbreaker. Doudrop got a big crossbody before Natalya took down Li with a clothesline and sent Shotzi outside.

Dana and Nikki were on the top rope when Brooke managed to hit a superplex to the outside. Sonya tagged in and dragged Nikki back into the ring before getting the win off a lateral press.

Result: Natalya & Sonya Deville def. Dana Brooke & Tamina, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., Shotzi & Xia Li

Grade: B

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes were out next and the Celtic Warrior wanted to pre-celebrate becoming Grand Slam Champion at Clash at the Castle while disrespecting Gunther.

The Ring General and his lackey came out in protest, and Sheamus said that he had fought guys like John Cena, Triple H, and Roman Reigns.

Gunther fired back and said that although Sheamus is a veteran, he will be surprised at Clash at the Castle because Gunther will unleash hell in the ring. The two stared each other down in the ring while Butch, Ridge and Kaiser started a brawl and the show moved on.

Sami Zayn was trying to get into Roman Reigns' locker room and after Jey Uso tried not to let him in, Roman asked for him to come inside.

Reigns thanked Sami for the interruption last week and said that these were things families did for each other and that he could count on Roman for anything.

Reigns also booked a match between Sami and Drew McIntyre to keep him busy until their title match in eight days.

Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville - WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinals match on SmackDown

Aliyah and Natalya started the match and Raquel was tagged in early on and managed to clear the ring. Aliyah came back with a Meteora on Deville before Natalya came in with a Michinoku Driver.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Sonya tripped Raquel in the ring and get a near fall before locking her up on the ropes. Raquel blocked the Sharpshooter while Aliyah was taken out at ringside.

Deville tried for a running knee but Raquel blocked it and hit Tejana Bomb in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya & Sonya Deville

Grade: B

Maximum Male Models were shooting backstage on SmackDown and Hit Row showed up on a bus and started blaring their music. Max Dupri was annoyed with the intrusion and Maxxine went to talk to the group about it.

The New Day were out next and acted like they were injured and about to retire. After a few minutes of bad acting, the Viking Raiders showed up to mock them. The teams were in the ring when The New Day took out Kendo Sticks and unloaded on Erik and Ivar.

Hit Row and MMM got into an argument over the bus and the two teams challenged each other for a match. The Street Profits showed up and it seemed to be their bus that Hit Row had taken over.

The Usos, especially Jey, got in Sami Zayn's face backstage and told him to handle his business.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami tried to flee the ring but was dragged back in and tossed into the corner before Drew hit him with a devastating chop. Sami tried to escape again and a brawl started at ringside before he hit the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Sami had Drew on the ropes and stomped on his neck before McIntyre hit back and unloaded on him in the corner and hit a spinning backbreaker.

After a break on SmackDown, Sami was trying to get some offense in but was hit with a Glasgow Kiss and clotheslines. Drew set up for Claymore but the Usos ran a distraction, letting Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb instead for a near fall.

Sami dodged the kick a few times but finally took the Claymore before going down for the three count. Roman Reigns attacked Drew as the bell rang and took him down.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Drew sent Roman into the ring post and the Usos got involved but were tossed outside. The Head of the Table came back with a spear and the Usos destroyed him with steel chairs.

Drew was sent outside and over the announce desk before The Usos drove him into the barricades. Zayn came in with a Helluva Kick before Jimmy and Jey beat Drew down with the steel steps.

The Usos dragged Drew back into the ring and Roman yelled at him before locking in the Guillotine. Roman sat on a steel chair on top of Drew as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got an impactful ending to SmackDown tonight with the destruction of Drew McIntyre while we got some big surprises in the tag title tournament.

