Pat McAfee verbally humiliates former United States Champion after loss on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee humiliated Happy Corbin on the latest episode of the show after the latter's loss to Ricochet.

McAfee and Corbin have been at loggerheads with each other over the past few months, with their feud culminating at SummerSlam with the former emerging victorious. Corbin recently went up against former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet on the blue brand.

Happy Corbin was determined to end his losing streak. The former United States Champion went straight into attack mode against Ricochet. The One and Only's acrobatic skills did not prove to be effective. Happy Corbin hit his signature clothesline and quickly gained the upper hand in the match.

The former King of the Ring Winner paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry by hitting the World's Strongest Slam on the announcers' desk. Unfortunately, Corbin was unable to capitalize on it and gave enough time for the former Intercontinental Champion to recover. Ricochet picked up the win yet again after hitting the Shooting Star Press.

After the match, Pat McAfee continued to ridicule Corbin by doodling over his face. McAfee claimed that Corbin was a terrible human being and that he would continue to suffer.

Happy Corbin has been on a losing streak since his loss to Pat McAfee and has been ridiculed by the SmackDown commentator ever since.

