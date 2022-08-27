Spoiler regarding major change in Sheamus' WWE faction member for next SmackDown

The Sheamus-led faction members in WWE SmackDown have a brawler theme, but one of their member, Butch, is about to undergo a major change soon.

The group consists of Sheamus as the leader alongside Ridge Holland and Butch by his side. The Brawling Brutes became a fully formed faction as Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne) joined the main roster in their ranks.

The shift to the main roster saw him undergo a name and look change as he transformed from a gruff, no-nonsense brawler to an even more hot-headed fighter as Butch.

It looks as though his look in the ring is about to revert to the old ways, with live pics taken from the next SmackDown taping showcasing him dressed in his old gear from the WWE NXT days alongside Sheamus and Holland.

Fans criticized the company for changing up the look of the former NXT UK champion and reducing him further into the background of the faction. But it seems now, with more changes coming into the company as the Triple H era has taken off, we might be in for a surprise.

Butch is scheduled for a match against Ludwig Kaiser at the next SmackDown as both stars look to pick up a win for their side to gain momentum ahead of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Sheamus has vowed to defeat Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle

The face-off between Sheamus and Gunther was bound to get quite heated, but we didn't expect to get the intensity right from the start.

Last week on SmackDown, a fatal five-way qualifying match took place to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle, which Sheamus won.

The Irishman is motivated to capture the iconic title for himself to complete his goal of becoming a WWE Grand Slam champion in the company.

The Intercontinental Champion interrupted Sheamus during his promo segment to remind him of who he's up against. The former WWE Champion spoke to Gunther directly, telling him he doesn't deserve to be the "Ring General" and went through the list of legendary opponents he's defeated in the past, mentioning Triple H and Randy Orton.

He went on to claim that he deserves to be named the "Ring General" and has vowed to defeat Gunther when they face off.

Who do you think will win at Clash at the Castle? Sound off below.

Also, check out the 5 times Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars went off script here:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali