"It might end up being too late" - SmackDown star expresses immediate desire to face AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Superstar Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne) recently mentioned that he wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

The Bruiserweight made his debut on the blue brand on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. Butch showed up on the blue brand and immediately made an impact by joining forces with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Butch recently appeared on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and discussed various subjects. In one highlight, he described how he's looking forward to going toe-to-toe with stars like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. He noted that both stars are in their prime, and he wants to face them while they are at their best.

"In terms of SmackDown, I think it would be great to get in there with Shinsuke, said Butch. "That’s a match I wanted for years and years, even before his WWE time. I think the day that we get to go in there, it would be good stuff. But there are so many people up there and I feel like if I don’t get up there now and get these matches in, it might end up being too late, right? It’s been so long, people like AJ Styles, he’s still absolutely killing it." (H/t Ringside News)

Butch pointed out that he might be running out of time in his quest to face both men, as the roster is packed with many stars. Time will tell whether Butch's dream matches become a reality.

AJ Styles will face Edge at WrestleMania 38

The Phenomenal One will have his hands full at WrestleMania as he takes on Edge at The Show of Shows this year.

This dream matchup quickly turned into a nightmare for Styles, as Edge has unleashed a dark side of himself. First, The Rated-R Superstar brutally attacked his foe with a steel chair and put him on the shelf for two weeks. Edge later blasted The Phenomenal One with a steel chair this past week on RAW during his match against Seth Rollins. This bitter feud will come to a head at WrestleMania.

As of this writing, Butch has not been booked for a match at WrestleMania. But with less than a week to go until the grand event, he could wind up on the show alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

