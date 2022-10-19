Will Ospreay has urged a current WWE Superstar to bring back an old gimmick of his.

Taking to Twitter, the New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation sent a short message to Rey Mysterio. He reacted to a clip of Mysterio's maskless days in WCW. Ospreay then urged the WWE veteran to go back to his old gimmick one more time.

"Yo @reymysterio c'mon man, one more time," wrote Ospreay.

Despite working without a mask back in the day, Mysterio is regarded as one of the greatest luchador wrestlers of all time.

The Master of the 619 is still going strong at the age of 47 in WWE and is set to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio recently switched to the SmackDown brand after his feud with The Judgment Day and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

What's next for Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling?

Will Ospreay has enjoyed an incredible 2022. Ospreay, who has faced Rey Mysterio in the past, is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

He will defend the title next against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th. This will be a rematch of the G1 Climax semi-final.

Naito vs Ospreay 2 is coming up November 5!

#njpw #njautumn In just 18 days a G1 semifinal rematch will see a guaranteed classic over the IWGP United States Championship in Osaka!Naito vs Ospreay 2 is coming up November 5! In just 18 days a G1 semifinal rematch will see a guaranteed classic over the IWGP United States Championship in Osaka!Naito vs Ospreay 2 is coming up November 5!njpw1972.com/133243#njpw #njautumn https://t.co/mmzE5M2uCP

Ospreay won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship after it was vacated by Juice Robinson, who suffered appendicitis and was forced to relinquish the belt.

Meanwhile, at Dominion 6.12, The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated SANADA to win the vacant title. SANADA himself was previously forced to vacate the championship.

Ospreay has defended the title twice since winning it. His first defense saw him beat Orange Cassidy at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. For his second defense, he defeated David Finlay at NJPW Burning Spirit.

Finlay previously defeated Ospreay in this year's G1 Climax tournament and earned a title shot in the process.

