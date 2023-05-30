"Call me back" - 39-year-old former WWE Superstar reacts to Bayley making a phone call after RAW

Bayley's recent photo on Twitter received an amusing response from former WWE Superstar Summer Rae.

Damage CTRL was involved in a Tag Team Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on RAW. Bayley and IYO SKY failed to win the belts tonight, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the new champions.

Shortly after, The Role Model was seen making a phone call in a tweet that she shared on her official Twitter handle. The photo piqued fans' interest, and many were left speculating about the identity of the person that she called.

The tweet also received a response from former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, who joked that she picked up the call, but the reception was bad. Rae then told the WWE Superstar to call her again.

Check out the exchange below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet @itsBayleyWWE Sis, I picked up but the reception was bad. Call me back @itsBayleyWWE Sis, I picked up but the reception was bad. Call me back

Bayley still has a lot on her mind when it comes to her future in WWE

The Role Model has done it all in the squared circle. She made her way to the main roster in 2016 and has been a popular act on WWE TV since then. She has won Women's titles across NXT, SmackDown, and RAW.

Despite her several accomplishments, she still has major goals on her mind. The 33-year-old star hasn't headlined a WrestleMania yet. The other three members of The Four Horsewomen have achieved this massive feat at past WrestleMania.

Here's what she said while speaking with The Five Count last year:

"There’s a lot of women in NXT that I would love to do some stories with, tell some stories with, but I still haven’t main-evented WrestleMania, and I feel like that’s a big deal to everybody, especially because it’s been done a couple of times now in the women’s division. I would love to do that or just have a singles title match at WrestleMania. I would love to win the Royal Rumble, but those are just like little things." [H/T 411Mania]

The photo that Bayley shared has left the WWE Universe intrigued. Here's hoping she soon reveals who was on the receiving end of her call.

